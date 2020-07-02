Watch Peppermint, Taylor Iman Jones, Bonnie Milligan, More Perform a Head Over Heels Virtual Medley

The stars performed a string of hits from The Go-Go's, whose songs form the score of the Broadway musical.

They still got the beat. In celebration of Pride, Peppermint, Taylor Iman Jones, Bonnie Milligan, and the cast and creative team of Head Over Heels reunited for a powerhouse virtual performance. Check out the video above, featuring a medley of hits from The Go-Go's (whose catalog forms the score to the Broadway musical), including "We Got The Beat," "Vacation," and "Get Up and Go."

Joining the trio in the performance are castmates Amber Ardolino, Sharon Catherine Brown, Andrew Durand, Yurel Echezarreta, Lisa Finegold, Brian Flores, Ari Groover, Tanya Haglund, Arica Jackson, Jeremy Kushnier, Gregory Liles, Gavin Lodge, Samantha Pollino, Justin Prescott, and Rachel York.

Director Michael Mayer, assistant director Nolan Doran, stage manager Chris Munnel, and producer Julie Boardman also show up to dance to the '80s tunes, as do band members Catherine Popper, Bess Rogers, Ann Klein, Dena Tauriello, and Kimberly Grigsby.

Not to be forgotten were The Go-Go's themselves: Belinda Carlisle, Charlotte Caffey, Gina Schock, Kathy Valentine, and Jane Wiedlin, all dropping in to say hello and wish everyone a Happy Pride.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to The Ali Forney Center, which supports LGBTQ+ homeless youth. Click here to donate.

Head Over Heels opened at the Hudson Theatre July 26, 2018. The Renaissance-inspired jukebox musical puts a twist on Philip Sidney’s Arcadia, rife with dramatic irony, comical courtship, and mistaken identity.

