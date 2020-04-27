Watch Performances From Pasadena Little Shop, Jagged Little Pill, More From GLAAD Gala

Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh co-hosted Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone, which also featured a performance by Alex Newell.

GLAAD presented the live stream event Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone April 26 on its YouTube channel.

Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh co-hosted the event, which featured a performance by Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar, who co-starred in Little Shop of Horrors at the Pasadena Playhouse. Watch the two perform the Alan Menken-Howard Ashman duet "Suddenly Seymour" from their respective homes below.



The evening also boasted Alex Newell (Once On This Island), who belted out Destiny Child's "Stand Up for Love," and the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill singing "You Learn." Kesha and Melissa Etheridge also performed.

The one-night-only event, highlighting the LGBTQ+ response to COVID-19 and amplifying messages of acceptance and affirmation to the community and people living with HIV during this unprecedented time, also included Tony winner Billy Porter, Pete and Chasten Buttigieg, Rosie O’Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews, Tyler Oakley, Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany.

The live stream, co-created by Erich Bergen, raised critical funds for CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 LGBTQ+ community centers from 45 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, as well as Canada, China, Mexico, and Australia.

GLAAD previously announced the cancellations of the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York and in Los Angeles. The organization is working to reschedule the event to later in the year.

