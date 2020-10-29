WATCH: Performers and Activists From Broadway and Beyond 'Claim the Vote'

The new PSA from Claim Our Space features Hamilton alums Krystal Joy Brown, Ryan Vasquez, Ashley de la Rosa, and more.

Artists from Broadway and beyond assemble in a new PSA to “claim their vote” and encourage others to do so as well. Watch above to hear from Krystal Joy Brown, Ashley de la Rosa, Ryan Vasquez, Reneé Rapp, and more.

The Claim the Vote initiative hails from Claim Our Space, a nonprofit organization co-founded earlier this year by performers and activists Marla Louissaint and Dimitri Joseph Moïse. Positioned as an intersectional resource hub for individuals and organizations dedicated to ending white supremacy, the group has championed such causes as—in addition to voter mobilization—census completion, food security, protection for trans and gender-nonconforming people, and legal aid for marginalized communities and protesters.

“Too many people fought for way too long for me to not exercise my right as a woman, and especially as a Black woman,” Victoria Price, Claim Our Space’s chair of marketing, says in the video.

Addressing specifically millennials and the Gen Z viewers—a demographic that comprises more of the total voting-eligible population than ever before, though historically has lower turnout rates than older voters—Rapp says, “Know that your voices are important and they are crucial. Use your voice and vote like lives depend on it, because they do.”

In addition to Price, Brown (Hamilton), de la Rosa (Mean Girls), Vasquez (The Wrong Man), and Rapp (Mean Girls), the roster of “Freedom Fighters” included in the video includes fellow Broadway alum and board member DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill), RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and Drag Out the Vote ambassador Brita Filter, chair of outreach Isabel Schnall, and performers Cory Gluck, Jaron Gilchrist, Iman Karram, Grace Porter, and Asa Goodman.

Claim Our Space held their inaugural event, titled Rally for Freedom: Pride for ALL Black Lives and co-sponsored by Brown, in June. Coming up, they will host a virtual Giving Tuesday fundraiser, which falls in conjunction with World AIDS Day (December 1) this year. An additional initiative, Project FROM (First Round’s On Me), will launch in 2021.

