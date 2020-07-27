Watch Performers From Both Sides of the Atlantic Sing a Powerful Rendition of Ragtime’s ‘Make Them Hear You’

toggle menu
toggle search form
Music Video   Watch Performers From Both Sides of the Atlantic Sing a Powerful Rendition of Ragtime’s ‘Make Them Hear You’
By Ruthie Fierberg
Jul 27, 2020
 
The music video, featuring the likes of James T. Lane, Ako Mitchell, Cedric Neal, Clarke Peters, and Layton Williams, raises money for the StopWatch campaign.

In marking two months since George Floyd’s death (May 25, 2020), over 150 Black and Black-mixed actors from the U.S. and U.K. gathered to record “Make Them Hear You” from Ragtime in the above music video to raise money for the StopWatch campaign.

The performance is led by Cavin Cornwall (Cats, Miss Saigon), Tommie Earl Jenkins (Jersey Boys, Aladdin), Emmanuel Kojo (Girl From the North Country), James T. Lane (Kiss Me, Kate, The Scottsboro Boys), Ako Mitchell (Ragtime at Charring Cross Theatre), Cedric Neal (After Midnight, Porgy & Bess), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Aladdin), Clarke Peters (The Iceman Cometh, Five Guys Named Moe), Mykal Rand (Five Guys Named Moe), Joe Aaron Reid (If/Then, Ghost: The Musical), Clive Rowe (Beauty and the Beast), Ray Shell (The Bodyguard, Driving Miss Daisy), Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Dreamgirls), Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), and Gary Wilmot (Me and My Girl), along with a 38-piece orchestra.

The StopWatch campaign has been fighting the use of stop and search since 2010. Run by lawyers, activists, and academics, the group works to promote effective, accountable and fair policing, inform the public about stop and search, develop and share research, organize awareness-raising events and forums, and provide legal support challenging stop and search. Donate here.

“Make Them Hear You” was written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. This video was produced by Danielle Tarento.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.