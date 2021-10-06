Watch Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., More in New Trailer for Cyrano Movie Musical

The film arrives in theatres December 31.

Love is all around and yet just out of reach for many in the first trailer for Cyrano. Check it out above, featuring Peter Dinklage as Cyrano, Haley Bennett as Roxanne, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Christian. The preview features the latter two singing original numbers from the musical.

The spin on Edmond Rostand’s work Cyrano de Bergerac, about a man who helps another write romantic letters to the woman they both love, places the emphasis on the title character's height rather than his nose.

Cyrano is directed by Joe Wright with a screenplay by Erica Schmidt (Dinklage’s wife), based on the stage musical she adapted and directed. The piece features music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner of the band The National with lyrics by Matt Berninger (also in The National) and Carin Besser.

Joining the main trio on screen are Ben Mendelsohn, Bashir Salahuddin, and Monica Dolan. Dinklage played the lead at Goodspeed Opera House in 2018 and Off-Broadway the following year; Bennett played Roxanne at the former.

The movie is presented by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures in association with Bron Creative and Working Title. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, and Guy Heeley produce. Serving as executive producers are Schmidt, Berninger, Besser, Dessner, Sarah-Jane Robinson, Sheeraz Shah, and Lucas Webb.