Watch Peter Dinklage Sing 'Your Name' From the Upcoming Movie Musical Cyrano

The actor appeared on The Late Show with Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National, who composed the score for the film.

"Catfishing has been around for a while," jokes Emmy winner Peter Dinklage on the plot of Cyrano, the upcoming movie musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac. The actor, who stars as the title character penning love letters to the object of his affection to help another man woo her, appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform the song "Your Name" from the film, along with Aaron and Bryce Dessner of the band The National, who composed the score. Watch the video of the performance above.

In the interview with Colbert, Dinklage admitted that he's not really a singer, but "it doesn't have to be perfect," he says. "The greatest singers aren't necessarily opera singers, they just have soul." (He then jokes that he doesn't have any soul, but he at least sings from the heart.)

The film also stars Haley Bennett as Roxanne and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Christian, with Ben Mendelsohn, Bashir Salahuddin, and Monica Dolan. Cyrano is directed by Joe Wright with a screenplay by Erica Schmidt (who is married to Dinklage), based on her 2018 stage musical adaptation. The Dessner brothers' music is accompanied by lyrics from by Matt Berninger (also in The National) and Carin Besser.

The film was screened this fall at Telluride Film Festival and will have a limited theatrical release in January 2022, following a one-week release in Los Angeles beginning December 17.

