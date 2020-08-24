Watch Phillipa Soo Talk Hamilton’s Impact With Latino Victory Project

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Phillipa Soo Talk Hamilton’s Impact With Latino Victory Project
By Dan Meyer
Aug 24, 2020
 
Get a sneak peek of the benefit reunion between Soo, Reneé Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Check out a clip above of Tony nominee Phillipa Soo discussing Hamilton’s impact on today’s kids and the progressive representation of women on stage. The performer reunites with her co-stars Reneé Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in an August 25 live stream benefit by the Latino Victory Fund.

“This camaraderie that you see burst onto the stage is how I think women relate to the world,” says Soo. “So much of how we move through the world is based on the women we are also surrounded by.”

The Broadway alum added that had she been younger and seen the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical as a teen, her mind would’ve been blown. “When I was growing up, a lot of the stories that were surrounded by a woman's experience there was a lot of jealousy and competition or she was the only woman.”

Latino Victory Fund’s one-night only live stream begins at 8 PM ET. A $10 donation is required to access the benefit. Click here for more information.

Production Photos: Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

Production Photos: Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

10 PHOTOS
http://cdn-images.playbill.com/ee_assets/Aiken/ameri/tim/hambway01.jpg
Joan Marcus
Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones
Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones Joan Marcus
Christopher Jackson
Christopher Jackson and cast Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Leslie Odom, Jr. Joan Marcus
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda Joan Marcus
Daveed Diggs and cast
Daveed Diggs Joan Marcus
Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff Joan Marcus
Daveed Diggs
Daveed Diggs Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom, Jr.
Leslie Odom, Jr. Joan Marcus
The cast
The cast Joan Marcus
Share
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Hamilton souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.