Watch Phillipa Soo Talk Hamilton’s Impact With Latino Victory Project

Get a sneak peek of the benefit reunion between Soo, Reneé Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Check out a clip above of Tony nominee Phillipa Soo discussing Hamilton’s impact on today’s kids and the progressive representation of women on stage. The performer reunites with her co-stars Reneé Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in an August 25 live stream benefit by the Latino Victory Fund.

“This camaraderie that you see burst onto the stage is how I think women relate to the world,” says Soo. “So much of how we move through the world is based on the women we are also surrounded by.”

The Broadway alum added that had she been younger and seen the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical as a teen, her mind would’ve been blown. “When I was growing up, a lot of the stories that were surrounded by a woman's experience there was a lot of jealousy and competition or she was the only woman.”

Latino Victory Fund’s one-night only live stream begins at 8 PM ET. A $10 donation is required to access the benefit. Click here for more information.

