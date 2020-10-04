Watch Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, More in the Trailer for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Netflix holiday musical, featuring songs by John Legend, debuts November 13.

The holiday season approaches ever closer, with the release of the trailer for Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, streaming on Netflix November 13. Check out Tony winners Phylicia Rashad and Anika Noni Rose, Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key, and more above.

Set in the town of Cobbleton, the film follows toymaker Jeronicus Jangle whose inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. When his apprentice steals his most precious creation, it’s up to his granddaughter (along with one of Jangle’s long-forgotten inventions) to save the day.

Rounding out the cast of the musical adventure is Madalen Mills, Sharon Rose, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Hugh Bonneville.

Featuring original songs by EGOT winner John Legend, Philip Lawrence, and Davy Nathan, Jingle Jangle is written and directed by David E. Talbert. The movie is produced by Legend, Lyn Sisson-Talbert, David E. Talbert, Kristin Burr, Mike Jackson, and David McIlvain.