Watch Playbill's Glimmer of Light Pride Concert Free Online June 24

The digital presentation features RuPaul's Drag Race alum Jan Sport, Ariana DeBose, Peppermint, and more.

Catch a virtual presentation of Playbill's live, in-person Pride concert, Glimmer of Light, online for free beginning June 24. The event, which took place June 17 at Radial Park in Halletts Point, Queens, is available to stream above or on Playbill's YouTube channel at 8 PM ET through June 30.

Presented by Cadillac, sponsored in part by GEICO, and Playbill Pride, Glimmer of Light is Playbill’s first-ever live concert event where one hundred percent of in-person ticket sales were donated to benefit Born This Way Foundation. From those sales, over $8,000 has already been donated to the foundation. While the stream is free to enjoy, donations are encouraged to support the foundation, which aims to build a kinder and braver world for young people.

Flip through the exclusive digital Glimmer of Light Playbill program:





This digital program was created using PLAYBILLder , Playbill's custom, Broadway-quality program creation tool. Get started building your real—or fantasy—Playbill program today at PLAYBILLder.com.





Appearing on site were Blaine Alden Krauss, Brian Sims, DeMarius R. Copes, Dorinda Medley, Legacy BQPC (Ashton Muñiz, Basit Shittu, Garrett Allen, and Kyle Carrero Lopez), Marti Allen-Cummings, Max Crumm, Jan from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sis, Tomás Matos, and Josh Meredith, chief of staff at Born This Way Foundation. Their performances were captured for this streaming presentation.

Neon Coven members August, Bessie D. Smith, Brandon Alberto, Brandon Looney, Danielle Lussier, Hayley Moir, Jada Temple, Kelly McIntyre, Kim Hudman, Kim Onah, Lyric Danae, Mark Mauriello, Michelle Martinelli, Page Axelson, Peter Yang, Princess Lockerooo, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Sarah Lewandowski, Tony Lawrence Clements, Tweet, and Zofia Weretka also took the stage.

Taking part virtually were Tony nominee Ariana DeBose, Felicia Fitzpatrick, Jo Ellen Pellman, L Morgan Lee, Peppermint, Shakina Nayfack, and several cast members of the Real Housewives franchise, including Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dorinda Medley, Dr. Tiffany Moon, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Tamra Judge, and Wendy Osefo.

Created by The Neon Coven (OSCAR at The Crown, the upcoming Jannifer's Body), the concert is a celebration of queer youth and adults and their allies while supporting Born This Way Foundation’s initiatives to show that kindness is cool, to eliminate the stigma around mental health, and to validate emotions.

Glimmer of Light is executive produced by Bryan Campione and Leonard Rodino. Created by The Neon Coven, the concert features original music and choreography by Andrew Barret Cox and is written by Mark Mauriello and directed by Shira Milikowsky. Carla Troconis is The Neon Coven’s managing producer. Serving on the creative team are stage manager Alfredo Macias, associate producer/show runner Chris Fink, audio technician (A2) Tristan Fuge, lighting designer Andrew Garvis, and show cue designer Jackson Alexander.

The virtual production of Glimmer of Light has video editing by Avery Brooks and additional videography by Mortiz Theatricals. Overall video production was overseen by Playbill’s Director of Video Production Roberto Araujo with additional video editing support from Beatriz Bajuelos and sound support by GSI Studios.

Additional sponsors for the concert include GSI Studios, HeadCount, Icelandic Water, Kevin Duda Productions, Moritz Theatricals, NYC Test and Trace Corps, Open Jar Studios, The Playbill Store, Popcornopolis, Radial Park, Thrill Communications, Unruly Hearts Initiative, and VSCO.

