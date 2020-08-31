Watch Porgy and Bess, Elektra, and More From the Metropolitan Opera This Week

The company celebrates 20th-century classics in the 25th week of its Nightly Met Streams series.

The Metropolitan Opera has an eye on relatively modern favorites this week as its Nightly Met Streams series highlights 20th-century titles. The lineup includes R. Strauss' Elektra (with Nina Stemme in the title role), Berg's Lulu (starring Marlis Petersen), and one of the Met's newest stagings: the Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (led by Eric Owens and Angel Blue). The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each—with the exception of Porgy and Bess, which will be available for a 48-hour period. Take a look at the complete schedule for this week below. Next week, the Met will offer another themed lineup, with all-French operas. August 31: R. Strauss Elektra

Starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, Burkhard Ulrich, and Eric Owens, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. Originally broadcast April 30, 2016. September 1: Britten’s Peter Grimes

Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore, conducted by Donald Runnicles. Originally broadcast March 15, 2008. September 2: John Adams’s Nixon in China

Starring Kathleen Kim, Janis Kelly, Robert Brubaker, Russell Braun, James Maddalena, and Richard Paul Fink, conducted by John Adams. Originally broadcast February 12, 2011. September 3: Berg’s Lulu

Starring Marlis Petersen, Susan Graham, Daniel Brenna, Paul Groves, Johan Reuter, and Franz Grundheber, conducted by Lothar Koenigs. Originally broadcast November 21, 2015. September 4–5: The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess

Starring Angel Blue, Golda Schultz, Latonia Moore, Denyce Graves, Frederick Ballentine, Eric Owens, Alfred Walker, and Donovan Singletary, conducted by David Robertson. Originally broadcast February 1, 2020. September 6: Thomas Adès’s The Tempest

Starring Audrey Luna, Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, Alek Shrader, Alan Oke, William Burden, Toby Spence, and Simon Keenlyside, conducted by Thomas Adès. Originally broadcast November 10, 2012.

