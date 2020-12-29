Watch Powerful Pairing of 'Make Them Hear You' and 'Grateful,' Featuring Billy Porter, André De Shields, Joshua Henry, Brandon Victor Dixon, More

The video premiered at The Actors Fund Virtual Gala earlier this year.

Take a look at a music video featuring a powerful pairing of Ragtime's “Make Them Hear You” and John Bucchino's "Grateful,” which premiered at the November 2 Actors Fund Virtual Gala, above.

Jelani Alladin, Chuck Cooper, André De Shields, Brandon Victor Dixon, Joshua Henry, and Billy Porter sing Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's “Make Them Hear You,” followed by the chorus of the Tony-winning Broadway Inspirational Voices, led by founder Michael McElroy and Norm Lewis, singing Bucchino's “Grateful."

“To those in need in performing arts and entertainment, we say, ‘There is a community that hears you, and is here for you,’” said Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. “Thank you to Michael, Jelani, Chuck, André, Brandon, Joshua, Norm, Billy, and the Broadway Inspirational Voices, for reminding us all of the power of justice, and the power of gratitude this holiday season.”

Since March 18, The Actors Fund has provided more than $18 million in emergency financial assistance to over 14,700 people who work in performing arts and entertainment. All proceeds from viewer donations will go directly to The Fund, helping to support programs that foster stability and resiliency and serve as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment. To donate, visit ActorsFund.org/Grateful.