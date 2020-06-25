Watch Pride Special on Stars in the House, Featuring Michael Benjamin Washington, Marc Shaiman, More

The live stream benefits the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a Pride Special June 25 at 8 PM.

Guests include Tony-winning composer-lyricist Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Smash), Michael Benjamin Washington (Fires in the Mirror, The Boys in the Band), Ballet Hispánico Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro, and comic and actor Jessica Kirson (The King of Staten Island, The Comedian).

Money raised during the stream will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the leading nonprofit legal organization fighting to protect voting rights and equality for all.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

New shows—streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org. To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund, visit ActorsFund.org/Donate.