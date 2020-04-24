Watch Queens and Royal Subjects From Around the World in a Virtual Six Performance

Cast members from various stagings and 3,000 fans joined forces to sing the musical's anthem.

Though SIX (momentarily) stepped down from the throne amid the coronavirus pandemic, royals and royal watchers alike have joined forces in an epic, global performance of the musical's opener and anthemic title song. Check out the music video above.

The video starts with cast members from various SIX productions, including the Broadway, West End, Australia, U.K. tour, Norwegian cruise line engagements, each performing remotely from their respective homes. (Look out for some additional cameos from co-creator Toby Marlow.)

Soon, fans of all ages from around the world, having submitted videos in response to an earlier call, join in. Some sing, some dance, some sport their own cosplay.

The video also calls for fans to donate to various international charities to support performing artists in this time of theatre closures: the U.K.'s Acting for Others, The Actors Fund in the U.S., and Australia's Support Act.

The Olivier-nominated show, penned by Marlow and Lucy Moss, puts the six wives of King Henry VIII in the spotlight, offering them the mic and a bevy of bops to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. After originating in the U.K. and playing various North American venues, SIX began on Broadway February 13, though it did not get to celebrate its official opening night March 12 as New York's mass gathering restrictions were implemented that afternoon.