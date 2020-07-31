Watch Quentin Garzón and Adam Jacobs Sing 'Make It Right' From The Prince of Egypt

The pair gave a virtual performance on YouTube.

Check out Broadway alum Adam Jacobs virtually performing "Make It Right" as Moses, with singer Quentin Garzón as Ramses, above. The number comes from the Stephen Schwartz–Philip LaZebnik musical The Prince of Egypt, as the two adoptive brothers come to terms with Moses' decision to flee their civilization.

The video features Nicholas Leung on guitar, Marc Sokolson on piano, David Stevens on percussion, Peter DelGrosso on horns, Kate Amrine on trumpet and flugelhorn, Camille Enderlin on violin, Brianne Lugo on viola, Katie Chambers on cello, and Magdalena Kress on contrabass. Christina Fiol transcribed the orchestration, with guitar transcription by Leung.

Jacobs originated the title role in Aladdin on Broadway in 2014; he then led the national tour in 2017. His additional credits include The Lion King and Les Misérables.

