Watch Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon, More in Scenes From Kennedy Center's Next to Normal

Michael Greif, who directed the original Broadway production, also helmed the D.C. engagement.

Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, who created the role of Heidi Hansen in the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen, and Tony-nominated actor Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along…) starred in the Kennedy Center's recent Broadway Center Stage production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal.

Michael Greif, who directed the original Broadway production of the hit musical, also staged the D.C. engagement, which ran January 29–February 3 in the Eisenhower Theater with an official opening January 30. Tony winner Jones played Diana, the role created on Broadway by Tony winner Alice Ripley, with Dixon as her husband Dan.

The two were joined on stage by Dear Evan Hansen alums Ben Levi Ross and Michael Park. Ross played Henry, with Park as Dr. Madden and Dr. Fine. Maia Reficco, who took on the title role in the recent New York City Center production of Evita, played Natalie with Khamary Rose (BET's The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe.

The exploration of a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness has a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. The original production won three Tony Awards, including Best Original Score for the pair.

Next to Normal also featured choreography by Tony winner Sergio Trujillo (Ain’t Too Proud), musical direction by Charlie Alterman (Next to Normal, Pippin), original scenic design by Tony nominee Mark Wendland (Next to Normal) and adapted by Paul Tate dePoo III, lighting design by Cory Pattak, costume design by Tony nominee Jeff Mahshie (Next to Normal, She Loves Me), and sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada (The Band’s Visit).

Broadway Center Stage is a Kennedy Center–produced series of musicals in semi-staged concerts, conceived and executive-produced by Jeffrey Finn.

