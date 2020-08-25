Watch Rachel Brosnahan, LeRoy McClain, More in A Marvelous Night at the Apollo

The Amazon special focuses on the Season 3 finale of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Broadway alums LeRoy McClain, Darius de Haas, Savion Glover, and more joined The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan for a digital event spotlighting the culture of the Apollo Theater, where the Season 3 finale took place. A Marvelous Night at the Apollo premiered August 24 on Apollo’s Digital Stage and is now available to watch above.

Also joining in the conversation were showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Wanda Sykes, choreographer Marguerite Derricks, and dancers Jaden and Ellis Foreman.

Directed by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman, A Marvelous Night at the Apollo explores the theatre's contributions to comedy, music, and dance on stage.

In addition, the special includes rare stand-up and dance performance footage from past shows at the Apollo, as well as a conversation between Apollo Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes and Apollo Ambassador Billy “Mr. Apollo” Mitchell.