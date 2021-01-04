Watch Rachel John Sing for a 'Brand New Day'

The Olivier nominee celebrates the holidays with the anthem from The Wiz on The Theatre Channel.

A whole new year means a brand new day for Olivier nominee Rachel John. Check out the Hamilton star in Episode 4 of The Theatre Channel as she sings "Everybody Rejoice" from The Wiz above.

Episode 4 available to watch here. The fourth installment, “Hopeful Holidays,” also includes 2020 Olivier winner Cassidy Janson (& Juliet) taking on “White Christmas” and Olivier nominee Zizi Strallen performing “Turkey Lurkey Time” from Promises, Promises.

Rounding out the episode are Matt Croke and Tosh Wanogho-Maud dueting on a new arrangement of “Happy Holidays” and “Let’s Start The New Year Right” from Holiday Inn, Sophie-Louise Dann singing “We Need A Little Christmas” from Mame, and Manon Taris singing “Ave Maria Païen” from Notre Dame de Paris.

The series includes a mix of popular musical theatre songs set in a café, bar or restaurant, and individually re-imagined and filmed on location in London. Other episodes feature numbers from rock, fan-favorite, and winter holiday musicals.

Bill Deamer directs and choreographs with Michael England as musical supervisor. Rounding out the creative team are set and costume designer Gregor Donnelly, lighting designer Jack Weir, and sound designer Keegan Curran, with videography by Ben Hewis.

Social distancing procedures were in place while filming, in accordance with the latest guidelines.

Find out more about Episodes 1–3 here:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Looking for even more The Theatre Channel? Get Episodes 1-5 at a discounted rate here.