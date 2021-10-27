Watch Radio Trio From Caroline, or Change Revival Make Their Late Night Debut

Video   Watch Radio Trio From Caroline, or Change Revival Make Their Late Night Debut
By Dan Meyer
Oct 27, 2021
Harper Miles, Nya, and Nasia Thomas performed "Salty Teardrops."

On the eve of opening night, three standouts from Caroline, or Change dropped by Late Night With Seth Meyers for a performance. Watch Harper Miles, Nya, and Nasia Thomas—who play Caroline’s radio—singing "Salty Teardrops" above.

Caroline, or Change opens at Studio 54 October 27, with Olivier winner Sharon D Clarke in the title role. Featuring a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner with music by Jeanine Tesori, the musical details the story of Caroline Thibodeaux, an African-American woman working as a maid for a white Jewish family in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement. Michael Longhurst directs the production.

WATCH: Caroline, or Change's Radio Trio Performs ‘Salty Teardrops’ on GMA

Joining Clarke and the Radio Trio performers on stage are Caissie Levy as Rose Stopnick Gellman, John Cariani as Stuart Gellman, Samantha Williams as Emmie Thibodeaux, Joy Hermalyn as Grandma Gellman, Arica Jackson as The Washing Machine, Tamika Lawrence as Dotty Moffett, Kevin S. McAllister as The Dryer and The Bus, N’Kenge as The Moon, Stuart Zagnit as Grandpa Gellman, and Chip Zien as Mr. Stopnick. Playing the role of Noah Gellman are Gabriel Amoroso, Adam Makké, and Jaden Myles Waldman; Jackie Thibodeaux is played by Alexander Bello, and the role of Joe Thibodeaux is played by Jayden Theophile. Richard Alexander Phillips is an alternate for both Jackie and Joe.

Check Out New Photos of Caroline, or Change on Broadway

