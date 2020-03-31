Watch Ramin Karimloo, Alfie Boe, John Owen-Jones, Fra Fee, More Sing Self-Isolated Version of 'Bring Him Home'

The new video from The Barricade Boys spotlights the Stay at Home initiative, supporting healthcare workers around the world.

A host of U.K. theatre stars, including many veterans of Les Misérables, join forces for a haunting version of that international hit musical's "Bring Him Home." Watch the video from the touring singing group The Barricade Boys above.

The performance, introduced by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, spotlights the Stay at Home initiative, which supports healthcare workers globally. The initiative urges people around the world to stay home in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Among those lending their voices to the Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg song are Alfie Boe, Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo, John Owen-Jones, Lee Honey-Jones, Fra Fee, Scott Garnham, Simon Schofield, David Shannon, Alistair Barron, Alistair Brammer, Kieran Brown, and Rob Houchen.

Boe, one of the former Jean Valjeans, ends the video saying, "Stay home. Support the NHS (National Health Service), and save lives."

A new version of Les Misérables reopened the newly restored and renamed Sondheim Theatre January 16, two months prior to the temporary closure of London theatres.

