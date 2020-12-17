Watch Ramin Karimloo in a Sneak Peek of Broadway-Themed Soap Opera As the Curtain Rises

The new podcast chronicles the behind-the-scenes drama of Avvatar, the Musical.

As the Curtain Rises, a Broadway-themed digital soap opera, debuted October 22. Additional episodes of the series, written by producer Dori Berinstein (The Prom, Legally Blonde) and Mark Peikert (former Playbill editor-in-chief) and produced by Broadway Podcast Network, are released each Thursday.

With the wildly successful surprise audition of fitness-trainer-turned-Broadway-star Stavros (Ramin Karimloo), Avvatar: The Musical is heating up onstage and off.

Go behind the curtain with Playbill’s exclusive sneak peek of the latest episode above: Will personal trainer Stavros be able to prove that he’s more than Emma-Olivia’s hunky boyfriend? Does casting legend Debra Hannaford (Bonnie Milligan) believe Stavros is destined for fame and fortune on Broadway and beyond? Will Maxwell Fernsby (George Salazar) ever be able to convince anyone he’s a big-deal agent?

As the Curtain Rises, which was created and recorded during the quarantine, is produced by Berinstein, Alan Seales, and the Broadway Podcast Network and executive-produced by Liz Armstrong. It is edited and features sound design by Bart Fasbender with Avvatar music by Matthew Sklar, sound engineering by Seales, banshee wrangling by Bill Berloni, and direction by Berinstein.

Go for a deep dive behind-the-curtain in As the Curtain Rises, Broadway's first insider digital soap opera, at BPN.FM/ATCR.

