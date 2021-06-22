Watch Ramin Karimloo in the Recording Studio for Kalevala: the Musical Concept Album

Video   Watch Ramin Karimloo in the Recording Studio for Kalevala: the Musical Concept Album
By Andrew Gans
Jun 22, 2021
 
The recording of Johanna Telander's musical, also featuring Tony winner Alice Ripley, will be released in August.

A concept album of Johanna Telander's Kalevala: the Musical, featuring Tony and Olivier nominee Ramin Karimloo and Tony winner Alice Ripley, will be released in August. Ahead of its debut, get a sneak peek of Karimloo singing from the score in the video above, filmed during the recent recording studio sessions.

The new musical follows two children on their fantasy adventure through an ancient haunted forest. They discover the healing power of near-forgotten music on their quest to help Spirits of Nature find the lost Spirit of Man.

Ramin Karimloo and Alice Ripley

The forthcoming album also features Alyssa Fox, Marina Pires, Natalie Toro, and Kay Trinidad with Amanda Yachechak, Brandon Contreras, Johanna Telander, Kristi Roosmaa, Madison Claire Parks, Omer Shàish, Quentin Garzón, and Reeta Vestman.

The ensemble includes Angeline Mirenda, Ari Aaron, Brittany Rodin, Clay Christopher, Courtney Cheatham, Eeppi Ursin, Elena Ramos Pascullo, Jade Rosenberg, Janine Colletti, Joey Boover, John Koski, Marc Christopher, Markus Kaitila, Marshall Ross, Mikael Haavisto, Nicholas Leung, Nicole Corris, Noel Houle-von Behren, Olivia Valli, Petra Jasmiina Haapamäki, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, and Stephen Velasquez.

The concept album, featuring orchestrations by Marko Hilpo, is produced by Quentin Garzón and Kristi Roosmaa. Video production is by Danny Kaan.

From Les Misérables to Anastasia: Look at the Stage Highlights of Ramin Karimloo

From Les Misérables to Anastasia: Look at the Stage Highlights of Ramin Karimloo

The Tony-nominated actor celebrates his birthday September 19.

28 PHOTOS
Nancy Opel, Mariand Torres, Josh Grisetti, Emily Skinner, Ramin Karimloo, Shuler Henlsey, Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Yazbeck in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Nancy Opel, Mariand Torres, Josh Grisetti, Emily Skinner, Ramin Karimloo, Shuler Henlsey, Kaley Ann Voorhies, and Tony Yazbeck in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Mariand Torres and Ramin Karimloo in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Mariand Torres and Ramin Karimloo in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Ramin Karimloo and Kaley Ann Voorhees in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Kaley Ann Voorhees in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Karimloo played Raoul in the West End <i>Phantom of the Opera</i>
Ramin Karimloo in the West End Phantom of the Opera
Karimloo played Chris in a 2005 UK tour of <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Ramin Karimloo in the UK tour of Miss Saigon
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Ramin Karimloo in <i>The Phantom of the Opera </i>at Royal Albert Hall
Ramin Karimloo in The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall Alastair Muir
Ramin Karimloo as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.
Ramin Karimloo in Les Misérables Matthew Murphy
