Watch Ramin Karimloo in the Recording Studio for Kalevala: the Musical Concept Album

The recording of Johanna Telander's musical, also featuring Tony winner Alice Ripley, will be released in August.

A concept album of Johanna Telander's Kalevala: the Musical, featuring Tony and Olivier nominee Ramin Karimloo and Tony winner Alice Ripley, will be released in August. Ahead of its debut, get a sneak peek of Karimloo singing from the score in the video above, filmed during the recent recording studio sessions.

The new musical follows two children on their fantasy adventure through an ancient haunted forest. They discover the healing power of near-forgotten music on their quest to help Spirits of Nature find the lost Spirit of Man.

The forthcoming album also features Alyssa Fox, Marina Pires, Natalie Toro, and Kay Trinidad with Amanda Yachechak, Brandon Contreras, Johanna Telander, Kristi Roosmaa, Madison Claire Parks, Omer Shàish, Quentin Garzón, and Reeta Vestman.

The ensemble includes Angeline Mirenda, Ari Aaron, Brittany Rodin, Clay Christopher, Courtney Cheatham, Eeppi Ursin, Elena Ramos Pascullo, Jade Rosenberg, Janine Colletti, Joey Boover, John Koski, Marc Christopher, Markus Kaitila, Marshall Ross, Mikael Haavisto, Nicholas Leung, Nicole Corris, Noel Houle-von Behren, Olivia Valli, Petra Jasmiina Haapamäki, Rebbekah Vega-Romero, and Stephen Velasquez.

The concept album, featuring orchestrations by Marko Hilpo, is produced by Quentin Garzón and Kristi Roosmaa. Video production is by Danny Kaan.

