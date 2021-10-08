Watch Ramin Karimloo Record 'Welcome to My World' From New Burt Bacharach-Steven Sater Musical

Released by Broadway Records, the Some Lovers concept album features Christy Altomare, Jennifer Holliday, Derek Klena, Ethan Slater, Tracie Thoms, and more.

Broadway Records has released a world premiere concept recording of Some Lovers, a new musical written by Burt Bacharach (Promises, Promises) and Steven Sater (Spring Awakening, Alice By Heart). The album features performances from an all star cast, including Christy Altomare, Kristin Chenoweth, Lilli Cooper, Auli'i Cravalho, Santino Fontana, Molly Gordon, Jonathan Groff, Jennifer Holliday, Ramin Karimloo, Derek Klena, Katrina Lenk, Lea Michele, Laura Osnes, Ashley Park, Graham Phillips, Conrad Ricamora, Colton Ryan, Ari'el Stachel, Ethan Slater, Tracie Thoms, and Betsy Wolfe.

Watch Karimloo recording "Welcome to My World" for the album above.

Released digitally September 28 ahead of a November 26 physical release, Some Lovers tells a Gift of the Magi-inspired original story by Sater centered on a couple caught between their present and past. The score is Bacharach's first new work for the stage since Promises, Promises in 1968. The musical had its world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre in 2011, with Sater and Bacharach continuing to work on and revise the work through readings and workshops in the years since. A concert version played Lincoln Center in 2016, and a full production was held at The Other Palace in London in 2017. Broadway Records' concept album is the musical's debut recording.

