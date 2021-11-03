Watch Raúl Esparza and Rosario Dawson Cook Up a Storm in Exclusive Dopesick Clip

Seared star and four-time Tony nominee Esparza is sharp as ever in the kitchen.

Things are heating up in the kitchen again for Raúl Esparza. The four-time Tony nominee, most recently seen playing a chef on stage in MCC’s production of Seared, stars opposite Rosario Dawson in Hulu’s new limited series Dopesick. Check out an exclusive clip of the pair above as their characters hatch a plan to put pressure on the FDA to go after Purdue Pharma—all the while cooking dinner.

The limited series explores the national opioid crisis over three distinct time periods. It’s centered on a small mining town affected by OxyContin, created by Purdue Pharma, which intentionally encouraged misuse of the drug to increase profits by marketing the painkiller as non-addictive.

Esparza and Dawson aren’t the only ones with theatre ties in the show, as Tony nominees Phillipa Soo, Sean Allan Krill, Will Chase, Mare Winningham, and Carolee Carmello all make appearances in the series. Soo, Krill, and Carmello play characters involved in the initial selling of the drug to pharmaceutical reps and their medical clients while Chase plays Purdue Pharma marketing executive Michael Friedman. Winningham plays mother to Kaitlyn Dever, a coal miner who becomes addicted to Oxycontin. The cast also features Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, and Jake McDorman.

Watch Dopesick from the beginning here. The show premiered October 13, with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays.

