Watch Raúl Esparza, Katie Finneran, Janet McTeer, More Honor Theresa Rebeck's Plays

Video   Watch Raúl Esparza, Katie Finneran, Janet McTeer, More Honor Theresa Rebeck's Plays
By Dan Meyer
Jul 08, 2020
 
The video celebrates the release of Theresa Rebeck: Complete Plays Volume 5 this month.

Tony winners Katie Finneran, Janet McTeer, Julie White, Tony nominee Raúl Esparza, and more Broadway celebrities honor playwright Theresa Rebeck in the video above.

The stars, all of whom have appeared in works by the playwright, commemorate the July 15 release of Theresa Rebeck: Collected Plays Volume 5. The collection covers Rebeck's plays from 2011–2019.

Tony nominees Kristine Nielsen and Reg Rogers, Tim Daly, and John Procaccino also appear in the video.

Featuring an introduction from director and Rebeck’s frequent collaborator Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the collection of works includes the Tony-nominated Bernhardt/Hamlet, which opened on Broadway in 2018, starring McTeer (who earned a Tony nod for her performance).

Also featured in Volume 5 is Seared, which played Off-Broadway in 2019 at MCC Theater with Esparza. Rounding out the plays are Downstairs, The Way of the World, Poor Behavior, Fool, and The Nest.

Among her other works, Rebeck co-created the NBC musical Smash and served as showrunner for the first season

Theresa Rebeck: Collected Plays Volume 5 is available to pre-order on Amazon.

Production Photos: MCC Theater's Seared Off-Broadway

9 PHOTOS
in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza and W. Tré Davis in Seared Joan Marcus
in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza, W. Tré Davis, David Mason, and Krysta Rodriguez in Seared Joan Marcus
in <i>Seared</i>
David Mason and Raúl Esparza in Seared Joan Marcus
Raúl Esparza, W. Tré Davis, Krysta Rodriguez, and David Mason in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza, W. Tré Davis, Krysta Rodriguez, and David Mason in Seared Joan Marcus
Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez in Seared Joan Marcus
in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza in Seared Joan Marcus
Raúl Esparza in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza in Seared Joan Marcus
W. Tré Davis in <i>Seared</i>
W. Tré Davis in Seared Joan Marcus
Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and David Mason in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and David Mason in Seared Joan Marcus
