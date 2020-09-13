Watch Reading of Barton Bund and Rick Sperling's Hastings Street September 13 on Stars in the House

Plays in the House Teen Edition is a spinoff of Stars in the House, the daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

Stars in the House, the daily live stream series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents a reading of Barton Bund and Rick Sperling's Hastings Street September 13 at 2 PM.

The reading, directed and choreographed by Carollette Phillips, features members of the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit and special guests, with music direction by Delashea Strawder and technical supervision by Jonah Verdon.

The reading is the latest in the Plays in the House Jr./Teen Edition series, executive produced by Wesley and Rudetsky. The series of plays for and performed by young people streams Sundays at 2 PM, hosted by Juli Rudetsky Wesley followed by a Q&A with the playwrights. The reading will only be available for a limited time following the live stream.

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and various theatre programs around the country.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

