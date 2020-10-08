Watch Redhouse Fundraiser Ain't It Grand, Featuring Sutton Foster, Nikki Renée Daniels, and More, on Stars in the House October 8

The evening will benefit the Syracuse theatre company under the leadership of Artistic Director Hunter Foster.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, presents Ain't It Grand, a free virtual fundraiser for the Syracuse, New York, theatre company Redhouse October 8 at 8 PM ET.

Hosted by Love Boat alums Fred Grandy and Ted Lange, the evening features two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster, Nikki Renée Daniels, Steve Hayes, Marya Grandy, Maia Sharp, Georgia Stitt, Jeremy Kushnier, Marcus Naylor, Steve Hayes, Trey Anastasio, and Christee Pharris.

Redhouse Artistic Director Hunter Foster (Sutton's brother) says, “Though the worldwide pandemic has robbed us of our audiences—for the time being—it has not robbed us of our spirit. Theatre and the arts are not going anywhere, and we will celebrate this evening with friends, family, and our community with the hope that better days are ahead.”

Stars in the House launched March 16 to promote support for The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

New shows—typically streaming Monday–Saturday at 8 PM ET with afternoon shows Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director. Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit ActorsFund.org/Donate. To donate to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, visit NAACPLDF.org.

