Watch Remember the Ribbon Concert, Featuring Javier Muñoz, Judith Light, More Starting December 1

The stream is available to watch for 72 hours.

A streaming presentation of Remember the Ribbon: A Tribute to World AIDS Day is available December 1-3 for viewing. The concert was filmed November 21 at Sony Hall, featuring stories and performances by Broadway celebrations in a celebration, tribute, and memorial for those affected by HIV and AIDS.

The concert streams on Playbill.com and on Playbill’s YouTube . A donation button will be embedded to help benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Flip through the Remember the Ribbon digital program:





Remember the Ribbon features In the Heights and Hamilton star Javier Muñoz, Tony winners Lena Hall and Judith Light, and Tony nominee Charles Busch, accompanied by Tom Judson. Rounding out the slate are Broadway alums Rema Webb, Corey Mach, Hernando Umana, and producer Tom Kirdahy, with virtual appearances from Alan Menken, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, and Beth Leavel. The event is hosted by Karl Schmid, with guest speakers from Gilead, Nik Johnson, Alex Birsh from Playbill, and Tom Viola from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The concert special is directed by Bryan Campione, with music coordination by Mach, music direction/arrangements by Joshua Stephen Kartes and Sydney Steele acting as stage manager. Serving as executive producers are Alex Birsh and Leonard Rodino, with producers Joshua Stone, Clara Barragán and Glenn Shaevitz. Front of house production is by Kevin Duda Productions, with videography by Michael Moritz Productions. Live event partners were Sony Hall, Jack's Abby Craft Lagers, Independence Wines and Spirits, Lenz Winery, RBNY Winery, and Lafayette USA.

