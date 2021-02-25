Watch Renée Elise Goldsberry and Leslie Odom Jr. Revisit Hamilton in New Audio Commentary

The Tony winners examine “Satisfied” and “Wait for It” in celebration of the filmed production's AFI Movie Club honor.

Angelica Schuyler would never be considered a deer in the headlights, but the Tony winner who played her—Renée Elise Goldsberry—certainly felt that way every night when “Satisfied” began thanks to the intense lighting changes. The anecdote is one of many the star shares in a new audio commentary from AFI Movie Club in honor of Hamilton receiving a special award from the film organization. Check out Goldsberry’s commentary above, with fellow Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr.’s below.

In addition to her reflections on “Satisfied,” Goldsberry shared how she feels Hamilton was ripe for a cinematic experience and thoughts on the musical’s ability to capture a cultural movement before it even picks up steam.

“It was at the moment of where we were trying to decide what to put on the $20 bill, and we came out in the Obama administration,” she says. “Then as the world kept turning, it felt like maybe this is for the world that was to come...it’s a ‘progressive revelation,’ I call it.”

As for Odom, the man who originated the role of Aaron Burr examines “Wait for It.” Of the song, the Tony winner says “the writing is everything. And here, Lin-Manuel [Miranda] gave me exceptional writing.”

Hamilton was released as a film capture on Disney+ last summer, and has since been nominated in several categories this year's Golden Globe Awards, SAG Awards, Critic's Choice Awards, and NAACP Image Awards.

