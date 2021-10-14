Watch Renée Rapp and More in the Trailer For Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls

The new comedy series arrives on HBO Max November 18.

Nevertheless, she persisted. The trials and tribulations of being a co-ed are the subject for Mindy Kaling's latest project, The Sex Lives of College Girls, starring Mean Girls alum and Jimmy Award winner Renée Rapp. Check out the trailer for the show, also featuring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott, above. The comedy premieres on HBO Max November 18. Joining the main quartet in the cast are Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams. Co-created by Justin Noble, the series follows four freshmen as they discover the freedom of living on a college campus. Kaling and showrunner Noble co-wrote the first episode and executive produced with Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

