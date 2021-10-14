Watch Renée Rapp and More in the Trailer For Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls

Watch Renée Rapp and More in the Trailer For Mindy Kaling's The Sex Lives of College Girls
By Dan Meyer
Oct 14, 2021
 
The new comedy series arrives on HBO Max November 18.

Nevertheless, she persisted. The trials and tribulations of being a co-ed are the subject for Mindy Kaling's latest project, The Sex Lives of College Girls, starring Mean Girls alum and Jimmy Award winner Renée Rapp. Check out the trailer for the show, also featuring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott, above.

The comedy premieres on HBO Max November 18. Joining the main quartet in the cast are Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams.

Co-created by Justin Noble, the series follows four freshmen as they discover the freedom of living on a college campus. Kaling and showrunner Noble co-wrote the first episode and executive produced with Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Take an Exclusive Look Inside Mean Girls’ Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance With Reneé Rapp

Take an Exclusive Look Inside Mean Girls’ Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance With Reneé Rapp

9 PHOTOS
Mean Girls_Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade BTS_2020_HR
"First time back in the city since March... it was really weird and extremely nostalgic all at the same time." Reneé Rapp
Mean Girls_Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade BTS_2020_HR
"I would be dumb if I didn’t take a bathroom mirror pic. Not to be that person, but I am and I have to remain true?" Reneé Rapp
Mean Girls_Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade BTS_2020_HR
"The glam table by Steve Schepis and Rachel McCants. Basically the two stars of the show and the best team in the game. I would look like a rat without them." Reneé Rapp
Mean Girls_Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade BTS_2020_HR
"Curtis and Kevin on my trash photography skills [with my] 35mm-camera, but it’s the thought that counts, right? Also they’re cute as hell." Reneé Rapp
Mean Girls_Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade BTS_2020_HR
"The boys on our way down to film, masked up and gassed up, baby." Courtesy of Mean Girls
Mean Girls_Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade BTS_2020_HR
"You cannot tell me that Kevin, Curtis, Drew, Daryl, Jake, Darius, and Adante are not the backbone of Broadway. They are. It’s that simple." Courtesy of Mean Girls
Mean Girls_Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade BTS_2020_HR
"It looks like a serve, but really it’s nerves!!!" Courtesy of Mean Girls
Mean Girls_Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade BTS_2020_HR
"My mom’s friend, who is a spy, took this. Kidding. She’s not a spy—her name is Jamie. Thanks, Jamie, love you." Courtesy of Mean Girls
Mean Girls_Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade BTS_2020_HR
"Of course, these people are all insanely gifted, but they’re also incredible people. I pinch myself every time I even type up that we work together... it’s a blessing to share a stage with them." Courtesy of Mean Girls
