WATCH: Rent Stars From Broadway and Beyond Join Forces With #ArtsHeroes for Performance of the Musical’s ‘Will I?’

The video, featuring Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jordan Fisher, and more, premiered as part of Be An #ArtsHero’s Labor Day of Action.

Several stage and screen favorites—who have each appeared in some iteration of the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning Rent—convened digitally for a virtual rendition of the musical’s “Will I?” The performance premiered as part of the new organization Be An #ArtHero’s Labor Day of Action September 7.

The grassroots campaign is calling on Congress for $43.85 billion in economic relief to the arts and culture industry through the DAWN Act, based on an open letter that was co-signed by over 10,000 supporters.

Featured in the video are original cast members Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Rodney Hicks, Aiko Nakasone, Fredi Walker-Brown, Gilles Chiasson, and Byron Utley; additional Rent Broadway alums Norbert Leo Butz, Will Chase, Wilson Cruz, Eden Espinosa, Joey Fatone, Tamyra Gray, Adam Kantor, Jeremy Kushnier, Drew Lachey, Telly Leung, Jose Llana, Michael McElroy, Jai Rodriguez, and Tracie Thoms (who also starred in the 2005 film); Annaleigh Ashford and Adam Chanler-Berat of the Off-Broadway revival; tour alums Aaron Tveit and Caissie Levy; Tveit's Hollywood Bowl co-star Skylar Astin; and three cast members of Fox’s recent small screen presentation: Jordan Fisher, Brennin Hunt, and Tinashe.

Joining them are a variety of arts workers from around the country who have been fighting for economic protections for the 5.1 million Americans who work in the arts during the public health crisis.

The video is produced by Jenny Grace Makholm, Meaghan Wilbur, and Robert Vornkahl (who also edited and mixed the track). Geoff Josselson and Katja Zarolinski of JZ Casting served as talent coordinators.

For more information about the campaign, visit BeAnArtsHero.com.

