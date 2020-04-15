Watch Riverdale’s Kevin Keller Fight to Perform Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Film & TV News   Watch Riverdale’s Kevin Keller Fight to Perform Hedwig and the Angry Inch
By Dan Meyer
Apr 15, 2020
 
The Hedwig-themed episode airs April 15.

The clip above from Riverdale’s latest musical episode shows Kevin Keller and Principal Honey debating some of the upcoming talent show acts—specifically Kevin’s plan to perform a number from Hedwig and the Angry Inch. As previously reported, the episode will pay tribute to the musical by Stephen Trask and John Cameron Mitchell.

Hedwig is not a niche show,” says Keller to Principal Honey, played by Casey Cott and Kerr Smith, respectively. “It celebrates identity, genders, expressions of all kinds, and it speaks to our entire generation.”

While Generation Z has suffered through crises of all kinds, Kevin explains, the kids have gone numb—but shows like Hedwig and the Angry Inch allows them to express all their rage. The talent show will be the third musical episode for Riverdale, which has already tackled Carrie and Heathers.

The episode airs April 15 on the CW at 8 PM ET.

