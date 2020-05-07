Watch Riverdance Cast Members Send Support to Essential Workers in a Special Tribute

By Dan Meyer
May 07, 2020
 
Performers from all over the world joined in the Irish song and dance.

The cast of Riverdance came together virtually to send front line and essential workers their thanks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the video above, featuring dancers from Ireland, U.K., U.S.A., Canada, Spain, Australia, Moldova, Ukraine, and Russia.

The groundbreaking revue celebrated 25 years of Irish dance with a return to Radio City Music Hall in March earlier this year, before the ban on mass gatherings cut its run short. A U.K. tour was also suspended. The updated version of the show is a reinvention of the original, featuring new recordings of composer Bill Whelan's Grammy-winning score paired with new design and stagecraft imagined by director John McColgan and producer Moya Doherty.

Riverdance combines Irish music and dance in revue show that features over a dozen dancers on the stage at any given time. Check out photos from the Radio City anniversary show below.

Production Photos: Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show at Radio City Music Hall

Production Photos: Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show at Radio City Music Hall

10 PHOTOS
