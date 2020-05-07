Watch Riverdance Cast Members Send Support to Essential Workers in a Special Tribute

The cast of Riverdance came together virtually to send front line and essential workers their thanks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out the video above, featuring dancers from Ireland, U.K., U.S.A., Canada, Spain, Australia, Moldova, Ukraine, and Russia.
The groundbreaking revue celebrated 25 years of Irish dance with a return to Radio City Music Hall in March earlier this year, before the ban on mass gatherings cut its run short. A U.K. tour was also suspended. The updated version of the show is a reinvention of the original, featuring new recordings of composer Bill Whelan's Grammy-winning score paired with new design and stagecraft imagined by director John McColgan and producer Moya Doherty.
Riverdance combines Irish music and dance in revue show that features over a dozen dancers on the stage at any given time. Check out photos from the Radio City anniversary show below.