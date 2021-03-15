Watch Rob McClure Prepare to Conduct a Broadway Show Opening, Featuring Hadestown Stage Manager Cherie B. Tay

The latest video from the #ConductorCam series features the voices of Broadway stage technicians, all in places and standing by, a year after the shutdown.

Rob McClure does a little tugging of the heartstrings in the Season 2 opener of his Conductor Cam series, "Coming Attractions."

Hadestown stage manager Cherie B. Tay opens the video with a call to places, then checks in with all the back stage technical departments and front of house, before handing the "show" over to conductor McClure.

McClure premiered the series on Instagram in May 2020, perhaps channeling a little of his Tony-nominated Charlie Chaplin as a Broadway orchestra conductor, filmed in the pit. While primarily comedic, McClure has infused the series with unexpected moments of pathos, such as in a Ragtime performance in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

READ: Rob McClure Passes the Baton to Kalena Bovell to Lead a Ragtime Reunion, Including Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell

"Coming Attractions" was posted a year after Broadway closure, which sent McClure and the company of Mrs. Doubtfire home after just three days of previews. Check out the video above, celebrating all the people and parts that put a show together, promising that they are standing by, ready to open.