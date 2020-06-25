Watch Robbie Rozelle Sing Original Tune “In Hell’s Kitchen” From His New Album

The director and performer releases his live album Songs From Inside My Locker June 26.

Robbie Rozelle: Songs From Inside My Locker will be released digitally June 26 on Broadway Records. Recorded live at his Feinstein’s/54 Below show of the same name, the album features songs from The Wizard of Oz, The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, William Finn, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Alice in Wonderland, and more.

Ahead of the album release, Rozelle gave Playbill a sneak peek at the original song “In Hell’s Kitchen.” Written for Rozelle by composer Michael Finke, the song hilariously portrays Rozelle’s existence as a gay man in the New York City neighborhood.

Currently A&R director for the theatre record label Broadway Records (Anastasia, The Color Purple, Once On This Island), Rozelle has also created and directed solo shows for Tony nominees Kate Baldwin and Melissa Errico, as well as Nikka Graff Lanzarone and Wicked’s Jessica Vosk.

Songs From Inside My Locker recounts Rozelle’s high school days being shoved into lockers for singing showtunes too loudly in the hallways. Performing classics by Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, Charles Strouse, and Carole Hall, as well as contemporary material from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, consider this album a musical romp.

