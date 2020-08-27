Watch Robert Battle's No Longer Silent Beginning August 27

The piece streams as part of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Ailey All Access series.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater continues its Ailey All Access programming with Artistic Director Robert Battle's No Longer Silent, which begins streaming August 27 at 7 PM ET. Watch it above or on AAADT's YouTube channel.

No Longer Silent was created in 2007 as part of a concert of choreography that brought to life forgotten scores by composers whose work the Nazis had banned. The ensemble piece is set to the percussive “Ogelala” by Erwin Schulhoff, who died in a concentration camp in 1942.

Ahead of the broadcast, the company released behind-the-scenes footage in which Robert Battle further discusses composer Schulhoff’s life and how it helped inspire the choreography for the ballet.

The company offers access to free performance broadcasts from its repertory every Thursday. The online platform also offers dance and fitness class, original short films, conversation series, and more.