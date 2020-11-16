Watch Roberto Araujo Join Built for the Stage for Motivation Monday November 16

The weekly interview and fitness series from Coach Joe Rosko streams every Monday.

Playbill's Director of Video Production and stage performer Roberto Araujo joins Coach Joe Rosko of Built for the Stage for Playbill's Motivation Monday November 16 to discuss fitness, singing and dancing, and life during the pandemic. Watch the interview above beginning at 11:30 AM ET.

A performer, photographer, director, producer and content creator originally from México City, Araujo has made a name for himself in the theatrical community over his 23-year career. At Playbill, he has created several recurring series including Playbill - The Game Show, Elevator Pitch, and From Ballet to Broadway, as well as being a producer and editor of the recent virtual concerts I Put a Spell On You, Pride Spectacular, Women in Theatre, and ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices. Upcoming projects include being the director of the Gay Men’s Choir Holiday Concert.

