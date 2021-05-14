WATCH: Roman Banks and Andrew Barth Feldman Find Out Which Household Objects They'd Be Transformed Into in Beast's Castle

The Dear Evan Hansen stars join the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for its second season, premiering May 14 on Disney+, as the students of East High take on Beauty and the Beast.

The second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres on Disney+ May 14. As previously announced, the sophomore season sees the students of East High taking on Disney's Beauty and the Beast with some new faces, including Dear Evan Hansen stars Andrew Barth Feldman and Roman Banks, along with Asher Angel, Derek Hough, and Olivia Rose Keegan.

Watch Banks and Feldman take our quiz to find out which modern day household objects they would be transformed into in Beast's castle above. You can take the quiz yourself and find out which household object you'd be here.

Returning as series regulars from the show's debut season are Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders.

The team began shooting the second season in early 2020, just before the full impacts of COVID-19 became apparent, an event that affected creating the new episodes in surprising ways, according to series creator and executive producer Tim Federle.

"Not to be corny, but as the lifelong theatre kid that I feel like I am, I think it gave us great perspective at how lucky we were both to be working period during COVID and also to be making a show that is sort of implicit tribute to theatre teachers and high school theatre, which are two groups that were incredibly devastated by this thing."

"I take representing theatre teachers very seriously because they changed my life when I was a kid," adds Reinders, who plays East High's own resident director Miss Jenn. "Playing a teacher has been so rewarding for me. Thank you to all the teachers out there!"

But despite the health crisis' effects on shooting the new season, that doesn't mean you can expect to see the students of East High wearing masks.

"We made a decision early on to have a sort of mask free world to give people something to both feel nostalgic about and also look forward to," says Federle." We are a mask-free season—other than a Beast mask!"

Inspired by Disney Channel's High School Musical film franchise, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a scripted, mockumentary-style series that follows students at a fictionalized version of Salt Lake City's East High School, where the original films were shot. The first season centers on the school's first-ever production of the stage adaptation of High School Musical. The series was part of Disney+'s launch line-up in November, 2019 and was renewed for a second season before it premiered.

