Watch Rory O’Malley Host a Discussion With Pediatric Care Physicians in Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes

The health and wellness series marks a partnership between Playbill and Weill Cornell Medicine.

Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes continues April 21 with Tony nominee Rory O'Malley. The star sits down with his husband, Gerold Schroeder, to speak with Weill Cornell Medicine physicians Karen P. Acker, M.D., Sherry Huang, M.D., and Ben King, M.D.

The live stream begins at 6 PM ET above. Presented by Playbill in partnership with Weill Cornell Medicine, Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes allows audiences to interact with the performers and healthcare professionals via a virtual Q&A.

O'Malley (The Book of Mormon, Hamilton, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee) will ask questions about the intersection of pediatric care and COVID-19. Among the topics slated for discussion are COVID-19 symptoms for children, vaccinations, the mental and physical impact of the pandemic on kids, and post-crisis safety protocols.

Previous Q&As have addressed women's health with Tony winner LaChanze and the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic with Six star Abby Mueller. For more information about the series, visit Playbill.com/HealthcareHeroes .

Weill Cornell Medicine is an academic medical community that is passionate about improving the health of communities both globally and locally through their innovative, collaborative approach to care. For over a hundred years, Weill Cornell Medicine has been providing care to New York families. With patient care at the forefront of their mission, Weill Cornell Medicine has over 40 locations around the city including Primary Care services and over 1,600 specialists caring for families in Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan. Recent expansions into Brooklyn have increased access to world-class care for the entire family: Brooklyn Heights practices offer everything from IVF to pediatrics to ObGyn and much more. In light of recent events, Weill Cornell Medicine has also increased their use of Video Visits and continue to be at the forefront of modernizing remote access to care through their digital health services to ensure that all patients remain connected with their healthcare providers. For more about their services, visit WeillCornell.org.

