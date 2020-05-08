Watch Rose Byrne Discuss Mrs. America, Medea, and More on Playbill LIVE!

By Playbill Staff
May 08, 2020
 
The Drama Desk nominee can currently be seen as Gloria Steinem on FX's new series, streaming on Hulu.

Rose Byrne, who recently earned a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in Medea, joined Playbill LIVE! May 8 to discuss the show, her new role as Gloria Steinem on FX's must-see limited series Mrs. America, upcoming live stream of Gruesome Playground Injuries, and more. Watch the interview above!

Byrne has previously been seen on Broadway in You Can't Take It With You. Best-known for her film and TV work, she's gone toe-to-toe with Glenn Close for five seasons of Damages and proven her comedic bona fides with movies ranging from Bridesmaids to Neighbors to Like a Boss.

Playbill LIVE! is a weekly interview series hosted by Playbill's social media director Felicia Fitzpatrick and editor-in-chief Mark Peikert. Join them every Friday at 1 PM ET as they discuss what's happening in the world of theatre, what you should be streaming during quarantine, and chat with guests about their new projects.

