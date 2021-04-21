Watch Ruthie Ann Miles, Donald Webber Jr., Phillip Boykin, Judy Kuhn, Todd Almond Sing Into the Woods' 'No More'

The performance is part of the final installment of Encores! Inside the Revival, which also spotlights Laura Benanti singing "Children Will Listen" and "No One Is Alone."

Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Tony nominees Judy Kuhn and Phillip Boykin, Donald Webber Jr., and Todd Almond join forces on Stephen Sondheim's "No More" as part of the final installment of the Encores! Inside the Revival video series above.

The featurette about the forthcoming City Center Encores! production of Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods also includes interviews with Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet and Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos.

The production of the fairytale-themed musical will usher in a new annual tradition at City Center: a classic title will celebrate the ways musical theatre connects us across generations. As such, deBessonet hopes the opening night of the City Center production will feature a finale with New York public school students as well as elderly theatre fans who have performed in Into the Woods SR.

Tony winner Laura Benanti also performs a medley of "Children Will Listen" and "No One Is Alone" alongside New York City public school students.

READ: The Life Helmed by Billy Porter, The Tap Dance Kid, More in Development for New City Center Encores! Season



With a book by Lapine (who also directed) and a score by Sondheim, Into the Woods originally opened at Broadway's Martin Beck Theatre in 1987, playing 765 performances before closing in 1989. The original Broadway company included Bernadette Peters, Chip Zien, Robert Westenberg, Joanna Gleason, Tom Aldredge, Barbara Bryne, Kim Crosby, Chuck Wagner, and Ben Wright. The musical won Tonys for Best Book, Best Score, and Best Actress in a Musical (Gleason).

The Encores! Inside the Revival digital series, which launched in October 2020, is produced in partnership with filmmaker Juan L. Espinal. Each episode examines a specific aspect of an artist’s approach to bringing the Encores! production back to life and provides historical context for the original Broadway productions. For more information visit NYCityCenter.org.

