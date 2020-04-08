Watch Ryan McCartan Sing 'This Nearly Was Mine'' on R&H Goes Live!

By Dan Meyer
Apr 08, 2020
 
The YouTube series offers live stream performances and Q&As with a variety of Broadway favorites.

Frozen star Ryan McCartan drops by R&H Goes Live! April 8 with an acoustic performance of his take on “This Nearly Was Mine’” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific. The live stream begins at 1 PM ET.

McCartan (also an alum of Broadway's Wicked and Off-Broadway's Scotland, PA and Heathers) will be joined by host Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella), who will lead a Q&A.

R&H Goes Live! is a spin-off to R&H Goes Pop!, also hosted by Osnes and featuring contemporary takes on the Rodgers and Hammerstein catalog. McCartan was featured in that series, too, with a music video for the South Pacific ballad.

Other R&H Goes Pop! takes have included Ashley Park singing “Do-Re-Mi” from The Sound of Music; Gavin Creel taking on “Something Wonderful” from The King and I; Ali Stroker and Rebecca Naomi Jones dueting on “Surrey With the Fringe on Top” from Oklahoma!; and Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle putting a same-sex spin on “We Kiss in the Shadow” from The King and I.

