WATCH: Santino and Jessica Fontana Make the Most Depressing Christmas Song Even Sadder

As if holiday shopping wasn't stressful enough, the Tootsie Tony winner makes things one step (pun intended) harder.

Well, Santino Fontana can cross one thing off his holiday shopping list.

The Tony Award winner (Tootsie) has shared a new take on "The Christmas Shoes," the infamously depressing Christmas song about a boy who just wants his mother to look good when she meets Jesus. In this version, a fellow shopper seems to help out in the spirit of the season, but in the spirit of consumerism, has ulterior motives. Take a look above.

The parody, featuring music by Joe Kinosian and lyrics Kellen Blair, features a special appearance by Santino's wife and fellow performer, Jessica Fontana. The couple directed and edited the video themselves, making good use of some shoe store backdrops. The track is orchestrated and mixed by Matt Castle and Frank Galgano.

The two first met in 2011 and have been married since 2015. They welcomed their first child last year. The couple shared the Broadway stage in 2013 during the Broadway run of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella; Santino (Act One, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) originated the role of Prince Topher, and Jessica (née Hershberg) eventually replaced in the role of Ella. She made her Broadway debut in Baby It’s You!.