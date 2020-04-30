Watch Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, More in Another Round of 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

The stars join a long list of performers participating in the video series.

Over a dozen theatre favorites took part in the seventh edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues April 28, including Tony winner Santino Fontana, Tony nominee Ashley Park, Minnie Driver, Brandon J. Dirden, Alison Wright, and Rita Wilson.

The videos were streamed every 15 minutes on Instagram (@24HourPlays) beginning at 6 PM ET. Click here to watch them all.

Also performing were Sofia Black D’Elia, Dane DeHaan, Crystal Dickinson, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Michael Esper, Willa Fitzgerald, Isabelle Fuhrman, Michael Gandolfini, Aymee Garcia, Joel Marsh Garland, Amy Hargreaves, Miles G. Jackson, Justin Kirk, Meila Kreiling, Sydney Lemmon, Katherine McNamara, Erin Moriarty, Coral Peña, and Anna Wood.

They presented works written by Lemon Andersen, Pascale Armand, Courtney Baron, J. Julian Christopher, David Cote, Kristoffer Diaz, Mark T Evans, Aniello Fontano, Kevin R. Free, Daniel Goldfarb, Jason Grote, Lovell Holder, Monet Hurst-Mendoza, David Krumholtz, David Lindsay-Abaire, Eric Loo, Craig Lucas, Catya McMullen, Monique Moses, Marsha Norman, Lina Patel, Lynn Rosen, Mfoniso Udofia, Claire Zajdel, and Anna Ziegler.

The process began April 27, when the performers shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. After introductions, writers got to work crafting new monologues specifically for their performer. Monologues were then distributed the morning of April 28, with the thespians filming their performances throughout the day. The 24-hour cycle was completed with the launch of the videos at 6 PM.

