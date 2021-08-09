Watch Sara Bareilles and the Cast of Broadway's Waitress Joyfully Rehearse 'Opening Up'

Performances will begin in September at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Tony and Emmy nominee Sara Bareilles steps into the central role of her musical Waitress beginning September 2 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Watch the Grammy winner and the cast of the upcoming Broadway return rehearse Bareilles' apt tune "Opening Up" for the "first" time above.

The composer and performer will be joined by fellow Waitress veterans Eric Anderson as Cal, Charity Angel Dawson as Becky, Christopher Fitzgerald in his Tony-nominated performance as Ogie, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Dakin Matthews as Joe, and Joe Tippett as Earl, with Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Andrew Fitch, Henry Gottfried, Molly Jobe, Emily Koch, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, and Stephanie Torns.

Sara Bareilles Chats Return of Waitress: Broadway 'Is the Heartbeat of New York City'

Bareilles will play pie maker Jenna through October 17. The limited run is currently scheduled through January 9, 2022.

Bareilles earned a Tony nomination for her work composing the score of the show based on the 2007 film. The following year, she stepped into the role of Jenna, replacing original star Jessie Mueller. She ended up playing two more limited engagements throughout the run of the production and did a stint in London’s West End prior to the coronavirus shutdown.

Waitress originally opened on Broadway in April 2016 following a world premiere at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It made history as the first Broadway musical to have women in the top four creative spots: Bareilles, director Diane Paulus, book writer Jessie Nelson, and choreographer Lorin Latarro. Barry and Fran Weissler produce alongside Norton and Elayne Herrick.

Waitress features sets by Tony winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony winner Christopher Akerlind, and sound by Tony nominee Jonathan Deans. The music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

