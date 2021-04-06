Watch Sara Bareilles, Reneé Elise Goldsberry, Ashley Park, More in the Girls5Eva Trailer

The Peacock comedy, also starring Paula Pell and Busy Philipps, debuts May 6.

Theatre fans will get their comedy fix this spring. Check out the slapstick trailer for Girls5Eva above, starring Hamilton Tony winner Reneé Elise Goldsberry, Tony nominees Sara Bareilles and Ashley Park, and screen favorites Paula Pell and Busy Philipps.

Girls5Eva follows a girl group 20 years after its heyday as they try to recapture the magic. All eight episodes of the first season drop May 6.

The trailer has a highlight for each of the main stars (Park seems to be an original member of the group, but is not involved in the present day timeline): Goldsberry's Wickie pretending to be boarding a private jet—when really she's just an airport worker; Philipps' Summer practicing her face slaps; Bareilles' Dawn knocking over a waiter while pulling a dance move; and Pell's Gloria's discovery that the quartet have just been doused in Sprite.

As previously announced, the series hails from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino.