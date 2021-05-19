Watch Sara Bareilles Turn Girls5Eva Reviews Into a Broadway Song

The Tony-nominated composer, along with Renée Elise Goldberry, Andrew Rannells, and Erika Henningson, took over TikTok May 18.

Girls5Eva star Sara Bareilles is ready to tackle the next stage of her career: turning the Rotten Tomatoes critics' consensus of the new comedy into Broadway tunes. Check out Bareilles singing the little song above from the show’s Peacock TikTok takeover May 18.

In addition to streaming the entire first episode on TikTok, a pre-show featured Bareilles along with her Girls5Eva castmates (and fellow Broadway alums) Renée Elise Goldsberry, Erika Henningsen, and Andrew Rannells playing "Truth or Sing." Among the highlights were Tony winner Goldsberry doing "The Splingee," Henningsen serenading the streets of NYC with a chorus of "Famous5Eva," and Rannells sharing the time he flubbed the lyrics to Hamilton while in the show on Broadway.

Girls5Eva follows a girl group 20 years after its heyday as they try to recapture the magic. The Peacock comedy also stars Paula Pell, Busy Phillips, and Ashley Park. All eight episodes of the first season dropped on the streamer May 6 and currently sits as 100 percent fresh on the review site.

The series hails from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino.

