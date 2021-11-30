Watch Sara Ramírez Ask Carrie Bradshaw a Saucy Question in New And Just Like That… Trailer

The Sex and the City revival, starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, premieres December 9 on HBO.

Much like its predecessor, And Just Like That... is not holding back from its frank discussion of sex: Just watch the latest trailer. Get a sneak peek above at the Sex and the City reboot, including a moment in which Tony winner Sara Ramírez, as non-binary podcast host and comic Che Diaz, asks Carrie Bradshaw a rather blunt question.

Returning to the series are Sarah Jessica Parker (soon to return to Broadway in Plaza Suite) as Carrie, Tony winner Cynthia Nixon as Miranda, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte as they embark upon the latest trials and tribulations of life in NYC as 50-somethings. Nixon also goes behind the camera this time, directing a midseason episode written by Rachna Fruchbom.

Also among the highlights in the trailer are a look at home life for Carrie and Mr. Big (played again by Chris Noth), including jokes referencing the former's proclivity for storing sweaters in the oven. The theatre-stacked cast also features Christopher Jackson, Nicole Ari Parker, LeRoy McClain, Karen Pittman, Julie Halston, Isaac Powell, Sarita Choudhury, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

The 10-episode first season, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, will premiere with two episodes December 9 on HBO Max, followed by a weekly rollout. King wrote and directed the first two episodes, with women making up the majority of writers and directors this season, including Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Keli Goff, Gillian Robespierre, Samantha Irby, and Anu Valia.