Watch Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, More in Latest Trailer for Ratched

Nurse Mildred gets a backstory (and a moral code) in the newest sneak peek at the Netflix series.

Nurse Mildred was abandoned by her parents at a young age, and ever since she's been determining right from wrong on her very own—much to the chagrin of her patients and co-workers at Lucia State Hospital. Check out Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones, Sophie Okonedo, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, and more in the latest trailer from Ratched, debuting September 18 on Netflix.

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel reveals the origin story of the infamous Nurse Ratched, who arrives in Northern California in 1947 to find work at a psychiatric hospital engaged in new and unsettling experiments.

Rounding out the cast are Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Brandon Flynn.

The project from Ryan Murphy is part of the megaproducer's deal with Netflix, which also includes projects like movie adaptation of The Prom and The Boys in the Band, Hollywood (starring Emmy nominees Jeremy Pope, Holland Taylor, and Jim Parsons), a series adaptation of A Chorus Line, the limited series Halston, and a docuseries about Andy Warhol.

Check out the original trailer, set to "Hey, Big Spender" from Sweet Charity, below.

