Watch Sasha Hutchings, Isabelle McCalla, More in 'I Am America' Music Video

The video from The Ensemblist maps out four ways to increase voter turnout.

A new music video from The Ensemblist features Broadway alums Sasha Hutchings, Isabelle McCalla, Ryan Breslin, Cheech Manohar, and more performing to “I Am America” by Shea Diamond, promoting easy, non-partisan ways to increase voter turnout. Check it out above.

“Never in my lifetime have politics and the performing arts felt as interdependent as today,” says The Ensemblist co-creator Mo Brady. “With so many in our industry out of work and looking for leadership, it is important for all who value theatre in this country to vote this fall. We assembled more than 40 Main Stem performers to create this simple but engaging call to action. Participating in the democratic process is paramount to protecting your rights, your friends, and the theatre community.”

Directed and choreographed by Elliott Mattox and filmed and edited by Pierre Marais, the video asks people to 1) vote yourself, 2) check your voter registration status , 3) ask three friends about their voting plan, and 4) find out if you can vote early .

Joining Hutchings (Oklahoma!), McCalla (The Prom), Breslin (Beetlejuice), and Manohar (Mean Girls) are Aaron Albano, Alicia Albright, Annalise Baker, Darius Barnes, Keely Berine, Stephanie Bissonnette, Colin Bradbury, Alicia Charles, Collins Conley, Karli Dinardo, Michael Fasano, Cajai Fellows, Michael Fatica, Tayla Rae Groves, Jennifer Gruener, Jacob Gutierrez, Jacob Guzman, James Harkness, Michael Hartung, Eric Anthony Johnson, Justin Keats, Colby Q. Lindeman, Katie Lombardo, Caleb Marshall, Stanley Martin, Robin Masella, Ilda Mason, Sarah Meahl, Mateo Melendez, Michelle Mercedes, Amy Quanbeck, Molly Rushing, MiMi Scardulla, Kaitlyn Louise Smith, Dana Steingold, Jesse Swimm, Daryl Tofa, Halli Toland, Zurin Villanueva, Paige Williams, and Kelli Youngman.

Serving on the creative team were production stage managers Rachel Bauder and Matty DiCarlo, associate choreographer Alicia Newcom, production assistants Emily Hayes and David Sugarman, with behind the scenes photography by Mati Ficara.

