Watch Saturday Night Live's Annie Sketch With Cecily Strong, Jason Sudekis, Melissa Villaseñor, More

By Dan Meyer
Oct 25, 2021
 
The song-and-dance number added a new character—and cannibalism?!—to the story.

Saturday Night Live added a new character and a twist ending to the story of Annie in its latest episode over the weekend. Check out host (and returning SNL alum) Jason Sudekis above playing “Rick,” the guy who secures bodies for Daddy Warbucks’ special supper club.

Stepping into the role of beloved redhead was Melissa Villaseñor while Cecily Strong played Miss Grace. Also appearing in the skit were Ego Nwodim, Aidy Bryant, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, and Mikey Day.

A more kid-friendly and canonical live version of Annie will be presented December 2 on NBC. The broadcast will star Celina Smith in the title role, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, and Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis opposite her Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess as Rooster.

